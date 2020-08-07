Monroe Co. Sheriff Tom Boatwright says Human Trafficking Task Force assists in Mississippi operation to learn better tactics in stopping “heinous crimes”

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said members of the Monroe County Human Trafficking Task Force actively assisted Mississippi with a human trafficking operation, receiving first-hand experience, and tactics to better fight human trafficking.
Sheriff Tom Boatwright is pleased to announce that after being invited through the Called 2 Rescue organization, members of the Monroe County Human Trafficking Task Force voluntarily assisted in a human trafficking operation conducted in Mississippi. This allowed our Task Force members to have a first-hand experience of conducting investigations to fight human trafficking crimes. This will also open our doors to resources that help provide knowledge of trends that traffickers are using through their criminal activities. These tactics learned will be applied and used to protect and educate our communities of these heinous crimes. This further advances Sheriff Tom Boatwright’s agenda to suppress criminal activity within Monroe County.Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
