Monroe Co. Sheriff Tom Boatwright says Human Trafficking Task Force assists in Mississippi operation to learn better tactics in stopping “heinous crimes”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County is a unique place with a lot to offer, but county commissioner Joe Davis says what we have doesn’t come without a price.

“Funding sources for the things that make our quality of life what it is, what it needs to be is funded by billions of dollars from the federal, state and other agencies to help us grow in a way that will enhance what I refer to as paradise,” said Davis.