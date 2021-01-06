Monroe Co. firefighter dies says sheriff’s office

MEXIA, Ala. (WKRG) — Cana Lambert, a firefighter for the Mexia Volunteer Fire Department and member of the Monroe County Rescue Squad, has died say Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The world is a little darker without the smile of Cana Lambert. Cana was a Lieutenant with the Mexia Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Monroe County Rescue Squad. She was an member of Mexia Baptist Church where she known for her huge role with the youth of the church. Sheriff Tom Boatwright asks for prayers for the Lambert family as well as our communities as we honor this first responder. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

WKRG News 5 is working to gain more information regarding Lambert’s recent passing.

