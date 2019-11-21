Molino man convicted of child molestation

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury has convicted a man of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation involving two young girls.

Dennis Lester Odom, 60, fondled a young girl left in his care between June 2017 and September 2018. She told a family member of the abuse then Odom was arrested. After his arrest, another young girl came forward and said she had been molested by Odom over the course of several years.

The first victim was 11 and 12 years old at the time of the molestation that happened at his home on Branch Crossing Road.

Odom will be sentenced January 3rd. Odom faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in state prison with a maximum sentence of up to life. He will be designated a sexual predator.

