Mobilians, Pensacolans don’t save much money

Mobile and Pensacola rank poorly in a new study that looks at the best metropolitan areas for saving money.

Of 97 mid-sized cities ranked, Mobile was 78th and Pensacola 69th. Midsized metro areas consist of 350,000-999,999 people.

Self Financial analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Zillow, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The researchers ranked metro areas according to a composite score based on the following factors: real per capita personal income, median housing costs as a percentage of median household income, and the historical unemployment rate. For additional context, researchers also calculated the median home price and the fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

Mobile

Composite score: 63.31

Real per capita personal income: $43,042

Median housing costs as a percentage of household income: 22.2%

Historical unemployment rate: About average

Median home price: $122,892

Fair market rent (2br): $874

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Pensacola

Composite score: 68.14

Real per capita personal income: $43,623

Median housing costs as a percentage of household income: 20.1%

Historical unemployment rate: About average

Median home price:

Fair market rent (2br):

U.S. Average

Real per capita personal income: $50,372

Median housing costs as a percentage of household income: 21.0%

Historical unemployment rate: 5.3%

Median home price: $242,141

Fair market rent (2br): $1,204

Fayetteville, Arkansas ranked #1. Huntsville, Alabama was 5th.

See the full report here

