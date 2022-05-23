MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People across the country are feeling pain at the pump.

Currently, AAA estimates the average gas price in Alabama is about $4.30, and gas prices are expected to keep increasing throughout the summer.

Mobilians including Dominic Lewis says gas prices are unbearable, and he only expects them to get worse.

Lewis says he has even thought of finding alternate forms of transportation.

“For real I’m thinking about getting a bicycle,” said Lewis. “I use to ride one I think I’m going to go back.”

Here in Mobile, regular gas prices reached a record high this past Friday.

Marshall Presnall and Dervon Womble of Mobile say it is becoming too expensive to drive.

“I work pretty much not paycheck to paycheck but I’m not rich,” said Presnal. “So I know a few months ago I was paying $40 to get a tank of gas, and yesterday I paid $54 dollars so it is taking a toll on my pockets.”

“I’m retired and I’m on a fixed income so with the gas prices going up my income doesn’t go up,” says Womble. “…but I still have my bills and a family to take care of.”

New research predicts the average American household will spend about $4,800 this year on gas.

That figure is doubled from last year, and experts think gas prices will top $6 this summer.

Those here in Mobile tell me they just hope they can find a way to stretch a dollar.

“A lot of people are saying it’s the president, I’m not saying that,” said Presnall. ” I think it has a lot to do with the war. Maybe eventually the prices will go down I hope. We just have to see how that goes.”

According to AAA, gas is nearly two dollars more expensive than it was this time, last year.