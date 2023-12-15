MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever think about what your neighbors search for on Google?

Well, you’re in luck. Google has released its Year in Search 2023. And with that, Google also released its Local Year in Search 2023, so you can see what your area is looking for online.

Here is a sample of what Mobile’s been searching for.

Top 5 trending “TV show” searches in the Mobile, AL area:

The Last of Us The Night Agent The Golden Bachelor Daisy Jones & the Six Harry & Meghan

Top 5 trending “tour” searches in the Mobile, AL area:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Renaissance World Tour Peace Out: The Farewell Tour ProbleMATTic World Tour Godsmack Concert

Top 5 trending “near me” searches in the Mobile, AL area:

Rage room near me Public beach access near me Barbershop near me Pawn shop near me Snow cones near me

Top 5 trending “versus” searches in the Mobile, AL area:

Florida vs LSU Baseball Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Canelo Álvarez vs Jermell Charlo Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Cherish talks Cardi B, Offset splitting up with TMZ