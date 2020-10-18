Mobile Women’s March rallies for voting and women’s rights

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Mobile advocates for women stood in solidarity with other supports across the nation today for The Women’s March.

The Women’s March Mobile was held at Memorial Park. Dozens gathered focusing on of course women’s rights, but also voting importance. Kalla Etheredge, one of the March’s organizers said “This is necessary, we need people to rock the vote, we need people to go vote. We need change and women are going to be that change.” Another marchgoer, Suzette Brooks, stood with her on that saying “It’s absolutely key, young women, old women, all women need to protect our rights.”

The Supreme Court nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett was also the center of many conversations and speeches. The judge is known to hold conservative stance on issues like abortion.

Michele Harmon with the South Alabama Handmaids Resistance Coalition spoke on this saying “With our new judicial appointment, our rights as women are at risk and we are here to show what that might look like in a dystopian reality should that come to pass.”

Although women being in the title of the event there was also plenty of men present to show their support. Alexis Bell, another organizer said “I have two black daughters and their health, their wellness. protecting them is my duty and so standing here and showing my appreciation and support, I feel is my duty.”

At the end of the event the supporters wrapped everything up with a march around the mark, chanting and asking for a different future. Voting again, being that main focus of this event. There are still two days left to register to vote in Alabama.



