MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Elizabeth Goldman, who was born without a uterus or cervix, is set to begin her IVF treatment as she prepares for her uterus transplant.

She’s receiving the transplant as part of a groundbreaking program at UAB.

Before getting surgery, she has to undergo IVF. Once the transplant is complete, doctors can then insert the embryos.

Goldman’s full story and her donation page can be found here.