“Mobile to Miami” is 49ers Super Bowl mantra

San Francisco coaching staff goes from Senior Bowl to Super Bowl in one year

“Mobile to Miami” has become the mantra for the Super Bowl bound San Francisco 49ers. Tee shirts bearing that phrase are hot sellers in the Bay Area.

The motto refers to the fact that a year ago, the 49ers coaching stafff was in Mobile coaching the South squad in the Senior Bowl. On February 2, they’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami in Super Bowl LIV.

“We had a special dinner down there in Mobile, and somebody coined the statement, ‘Mobile to Miami,’” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, according to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sure enough, here we are. It’s pretty awesome.”

Lynch passed out “Mobile to Miami” t-shirts to players and coaches following their NFC Championship Game victory over Green Bay Sunday.

Senior Bowl coaching duties typically go to teams that finished near the bottom of the NFL standings since those teams have the highest draft picks.

“If you’re coaching the Senior Bowl, you didn’t have a real good year,” Lynch told the San Francisco Chronicle.