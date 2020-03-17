Mobile SPCA adoptions open by “appointment-only” to keep staff safe from coronavirus

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

The Mobile SPCA is scheduling adoptions by-appointment-only due to the Coronavirus concerns. They are trying to avoid large groups of people coming into the adoption center at one time.

“With as many animals as we care for on a daily basis, we absolutely must safeguard our staff from infection. We will still be working, and we will be glad to continue to help everyone over the phone, by appointment, or via email,” Executive Director, Janine Woods said.

The Mobile SPCA is also discontinuing their Half-Price Rummage sale this weekend, and their upcoming plant sale due to concerns about the virus.

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the Mobile SPCA, call (251)633-3531 or visit mobilespca.org.

