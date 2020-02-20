Mobile Public Safety Director in Montgomery to support Aniah’s Law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber was in Montgomery to show support for Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment bill sponsored by Chip Brown.

Mobile Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber

The bill gives judges more discretion in denying bail to people charged with some of the most serious crimes. The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, who was killed last year. The man charged in the Auburn teen’s murder was out on bond after being charged with several other crimes.

Today, the bill passed the house judiciary committee with unanimous support. Aniah’s family was there and gave emotional testimony for why it’s necessary.

Now, the bill will go to the House floor, and if it passes, it will go to the Senate Judiciary.

Aniah Blanchard’s family and other officials pose for a picture in Montgomery.

