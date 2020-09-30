Mobile Public Library locations reopening for ‘In and Out’ services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, for “In and Out” service and limited computer use. Most of our locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for limited access to the building and computers. Local History & Genealogy will continue to operate by appointment only. Customers will notice certain safety measures have been put in place to protect both the customers and staff.

Here is what you need to know:

• Masks are required for service.

• Social distancing should be maintained at all times.

• Libraries will have limited capacities monitored by staff and posted at entrances.

• Computers are available by appointment for 1-hour per day, per person

• Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available to patrons.

• Newspapers and magazines will not be available.

• Meeting Rooms will not be available.

Curbside materials pick up will continue at selected library locations starting Oct. 5. Please check with your preferred library for service options. Printing and faxing services will now be available inside library locations.

Customers who do not have the Internet are encouraged to use the library to complete the 2020

Census using public computers. For those who need to file applications for absentee ballots, the

library will provide a free copy of their I.D. and free notary service at some locations. Customers

should call the library to make sure a notary is available.

Library Director Margie Calhoun says, “Libraries play a pivotal role in our communities. We are

excited that the library is able to continue its mission to support literacy and connect our

community.”

“In and Out” service at most of our library locations begins Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

