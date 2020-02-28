Mobile Police tow 290 cars during Mardi Gras 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite a stated, concerted effort to try to avoid it, Mobile Police said they towed 63 more cars during Mardi Gras 2020 than in 2019.

Police said over the course of the Mardi Gras parade season, 290 cars were towed. That’s an increase over 2019 when 227 cars were towed.

A police spokesperson said the department had hoped to tow less than 200 cars this year, but apparently more drivers decided to ignore “no parking” signs, and those that warn about parking in certain areas two hours prior to a parade.

It costs car owners $125 dollars to retrieve their cars from a special impound lot set up by police for Mardi Gras. That means, in all, the city received $36,250 from drivers who had the unfortunate luck of parking in the wrong place.

Mobile Police says the fines collected go into the city’s general fund.

LATEST STORIES: