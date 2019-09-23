Mobile Police pursuit ends on Sage Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police pursuit ended on Sage Avenue and Ishee Street Monday afternoon. A suspect is in custody.

Police say the chase began in the area of Florida Street and Old Shell Road and ended on Sage Avenue after police identified the vehicle as stolen.

Police say the driver bailed from the vehicle while on Sage while it was still rolling with a 16-year-old girl inside. Police say the 18-year-old driver tried to run.

Police say the driver was injured during the chase, along with a Mobile Police officer. The officer injured his hand on a fence during the foot chase.

Mobile Police said after the 18-year-old driver is evaluated by medical, he will be charged and taken to Metro Jail. He could face a receiving stolen property 1st-degree charge.

Police could not release when the vehicle was reported stolen.