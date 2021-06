MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found off of Rangeline Road near Baker Sorrell Road.

Police report once officers got to the area, they found a woman “unconscious, with obvious signs of death.” Investigators identify the woman as 34-year-old Joanna Ryals. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mobile Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit began an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.