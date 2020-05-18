Mobile Police investigate possible drowning after man found face down in pool

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a drowning after a man was found face down in a pool in Theodore. This happened Sunday evening around 4:49 PM, when police responded to a report of one down at 6430 Theodore Dawes Road and I-10 Campground.

Mobile Police say 31-year-old Brock Livingston was first seen sitting on the side of the pool by himself, later on, someone found him face down in the pool. He was pulled from the water unresponsive and not breathing. Police say Livingston was transported to the hospital where he died.

There were no signs of foul play and the investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES