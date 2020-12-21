Mobile Police Department gives out toys to 50 families for their annual Operation Santa’s Helpers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department gave out toys and gifts to 50 families on Monday for their annual Operation Santa’s Helpers event.

Families in need were selected and last week, police officers met with the children’s families to determine what they wanted for Christmas this year.

The event was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Crime Prevention Unit on Airport Boulevard.

The families that received the gifts say it means everything to them that these police officers went out of their way to support them when they already do so much for the community.

“It just shows that even though we are going through a terrible time right now, people are still showing their goodness and kindness and its just a blessing,” said Atahda Marshal, a recipient of gifts.

The gifts that were passed out include scooters, Lego sets, dolls, and play kitchens.

Donations through sponsors including the Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union, Joe Bullard Automotive, Springhill Toyota, and the Gulf Coast Association of Black Journalists made this gift-giving event possible.

