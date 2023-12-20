MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday is Fuel Day at Circle K, and the company is selling gas 30 cents off per gallon at their Mobile and Pensacola locations.

The sale takes place between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Along with the gas sale, the business will offer 50% off hot food purchases between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This deal is taking place across the Gulf Coast at stores in multiple areas, including:

  • Little Rock, Ark.
  • Baton Rouge, La.
  • New Orleans, La.
  • Mobile/Pensacola
  • Jackson, Miss.
  • Birmingham, Ala.
  • Montgomery, Ala.
Exterior photo of Circle K on a day with bright blue skies.
Circle K is celebrating the unofficial “Fuel Day” holiday by offering customers 30 cents off per gallon — if you time it right. (Getty)