Mobile native Ito Smith cut again

Vikings let RB go, less than a week after signing him

EAGAN, Minn (WKRG) — Running back Ito Smith’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings was a short one.

Saturday the team waived the former McGill-Toolen and Southern Miss star, less than a week after signing him as a free agent.

Smith played 25 snaps in the Vikings’ preseason finale against the Chiefs on Friday night. He led Minnesota with 10 carries and rushed for 27 yards. He caught one pass for eight yards.

Smith was waived by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month. He spent 2018-2020 with the Atlanta Falcons.