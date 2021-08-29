Mobile native Ito Smith cut again

Local News

Vikings let RB go, less than a week after signing him

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAGAN, Minn (WKRG) — Running back Ito Smith’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings was a short one.

Saturday the team waived the former McGill-Toolen and Southern Miss star, less than a week after signing him as a free agent.

Smith played 25 snaps in the Vikings’ preseason finale against the Chiefs on Friday night. He led Minnesota with 10 carries and rushed for 27 yards. He caught one pass for eight yards.

Smith was waived by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month. He spent 2018-2020 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories