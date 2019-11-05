Mobile native defies impeachment investigators

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile native Wells Griffith is one of four witnesses called to testify before House impeachment investigators who did not show up Tuesday for a deposition. CNN reports Griffith will not comply with impeachment investigators’ requests.

Griffith is a White House adviser on energy, a special assistant to the President and senior director for international energy and environment for the National Security Council. He joined the Trump administration in 2017.



Active in Republican politics since 2008, Griffith ran for congress in Alabama 1st district in 2013. He finished fifth out of nine candidates in the Republican primary, behind Bradley Byrne, Dean Young, Chad Fincher and Quin Hillyer. Griffith got 11-percent of votes.

Griffith’s family operates a popular service station on Government Street. He attended St. Ignatius Catholic School and St. Paul’s Episcopal School. Griffith graduated from the Virginia Military Institute and then the Mississippi College of Law.

