Mobile Mask: Mobile Mystics cancels 2021 parade, ball

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Mystics has canceled its 2021 parade and ball, citing COVID-19 concerns, according to Mobile Mask.

The president of the Mobile Mystics released the following statement.

“The Mobile Mystics regret to inform the community that the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade and Ball (Feb 6, 2020) have been canceled, due to Covid-19 concerns. The safety of our community, attendees and members must always come first.”

