Mobile man who broke into Disney World over quarantine to be fined $100

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mobile man who broke into Disney World’s Discovery Island in April during quarantine was fined.

Richard McGuire, 42, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after he was found on Disney’s Discovery Island. He had already been there for days and planned to camp there for a week when they found him on April 30th.

In the ninth district court in Orange County, on Sept. 30th, McGuire in exchange for a plea of Nolo Contendre to the offenses of trespassing was fined only $100, plus court costs. This plea coming after McGuire originally pleaded not guilty.

Richard stated that he was unaware of that and it looked like a “tropical paradise,” according to the arrest report. Discovery Island, previously called Treasure Island has been closed from visitors since 1999.

McGuire recounted his time on the island on his YouTube channel Southern Pirate Outdoors.

LATEST STORIES: