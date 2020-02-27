Mobile man convicted of rape sentenced to life in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is sentenced to life for raping a woman in downtown Mobile.
Roger McCreary attacked and sexually assaulted a woman on Saint Francis Street in 2013. The victim was able to escape and run to the downtown police precinct for help.

