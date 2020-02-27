MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is sentenced to life for raping a woman in downtown Mobile.
Roger McCreary attacked and sexually assaulted a woman on Saint Francis Street in 2013. The victim was able to escape and run to the downtown police precinct for help.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile man convicted of rape sentenced to life in prison
- Large water main break floods roads in Houston
- Another chilly night ahead, Still on track for a gorgeous weekend
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise boat takes on water
- Local officials talk about preventing coronavirus from spreading