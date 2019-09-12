Pensacola woman fights smoke in burning home to save grandchildren

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Camilla Johnson lives at the home at Oakstead Mobile Home Park. She was outside when she saw smoke and ran inside to rescue her one and two year old grandsons.

Johnson said she is thankful to be alive and grateful to have had the strength to run back inside to save her grandchildren.

The call came in at 9:16 a.m. and fire crews arrived to the burning home at 9:22 a.m. It took about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

Johnson and her grandsons were treated for smoke inhalation at Sacred Heart Hospital. They will all be okay.