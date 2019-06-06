Mobile Fire Rescue respond to fire on Mott Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating a fire on Mott Drive in Mobile Wednesday night.
The original call came in as a porch fire, but then the flames spread to an attic. The home is abandoned.
No word on what caused the fire.
