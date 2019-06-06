Mobile Fire Rescue respond to fire on Mott Drive in Mobile

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Cell phone video records the final moments of Russ Mallette's life early Monday morning. At this point, he had been shot twice by Gulf Shores police. "Mr. Mallette received two gunshot wounds," says Major Crimes Unit investigator Lt. Rex Bishop, "neither of which were life-threatening or fatal."

Mallette had climbed to the eighth floor of Ocean West condominium after investigators say he ran from a traffic stop, fought with the responding officer and got his service weapon and then fired at least twice at the officer. According to witnesses Mallette jumped from the eighth floor. "I watched him walk down to the actual handrail on that top stairwell and just kind of jump over, head first right over the rail," a witness told News Five.