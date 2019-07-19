Mobile-Fire Rescue recognizes firefighters for saving one of their own

MFRD is proud to issue Life Saving Awards to (L-R): FF Knight Holbein, FSD Matt Corley, Captain Chad Sprinkle and Ross Brasswell FSD Tim Chimento FF Daniel May

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has recognized the efforts of six firefighters for saving the life of one of their own.

On July 8, a veteran Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighter was suffering from severe chest pain and urged his fiancee’ to call 911. Capt. Chad Sprinkle and his crew arrived on scene and quickly began pre-hospital interventions for chest pain and an impending heart attack.

The veteran firefighter lost his pulse, but paramedic firefighters Daniel May and Matt Corley were able to regain a pulse while firefighter Knight Holbein rushed the unit to the nearest hospital. 

The firefighter was released from the hospital just a few days later, with a viable pulse and some new hardware.

MFRD issued Life Saving Awards to Knight Holbein, Matt Corley, Capt. Chad Sprinkle, Ross Brasswell, Tim Chimento and Daniel May.

Kudos to the crew of EB01/RB01 for their efforts in saving the life of one of our own.On July 8, 2019, a veteran MFRD…

Posted by Mobile Fire-Rescue on Friday, July 19, 2019

