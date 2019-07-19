Mobile-Fire Rescue recognizes firefighters for saving one of their own

MFRD is proud to issue Life Saving Awards to (L-R): FF Knight Holbein, FSD Matt Corley, Captain Chad Sprinkle and Ross Brasswell FSD Tim Chimento FF Daniel May

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has recognized the efforts of six firefighters for saving the life of one of their own.

On July 8, a veteran Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighter was suffering from severe chest pain and urged his fiancee’ to call 911. Capt. Chad Sprinkle and his crew arrived on scene and quickly began pre-hospital interventions for chest pain and an impending heart attack.

The veteran firefighter lost his pulse, but paramedic firefighters Daniel May and Matt Corley were able to regain a pulse while firefighter Knight Holbein rushed the unit to the nearest hospital.

The firefighter was released from the hospital just a few days later, with a viable pulse and some new hardware.

MFRD issued Life Saving Awards to Knight Holbein, Matt Corley, Capt. Chad Sprinkle, Ross Brasswell, Tim Chimento and Daniel May.