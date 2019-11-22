Mobile County principals help clean historic cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A history lesson, a lesson in public service, and an example for the students they educate. 60 principals from Mobile County Public Schools spent part of Thursday helping clean up the historic Oaklawn Cemetery. Veterans from many U.S. conflicts are buried at the cemetery which has fallen in many ways into disrepair.

Every week veterans and others work to help keep the cemetery in as much order as possible. Thursday’s volunteers worked with the Mobile Bay Keepers to help make a dent in the never-ending effort to honor those buried there including veterans.

