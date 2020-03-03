Mobile County Crime Map: Person stabbed off Zeigler Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: A person at the scene told police officers no charges will be filed in this stabbing.
Original story
According to the Mobile County Crime Map, a person was stabbed off Zeigler Blvd.
It happened just before 10 p.m. off Anders Drive in Mobile. Mobile Police are on the scene.
News 5 is working to get more details.
