Mobile Congressman Jerry Carl says I-10 bridge proposal is ‘a positive step forward’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Congressman Jerry Carl says the latest proposal to relieve traffic on the I-10 Bayway is a “positive step forward.”

“South Alabama has been blessed with unprecedented economic and population growth over the past decade, and we all realize the need to fix the I-10 congestion problem. It has been a priority of mine to ensure the $125 million federal grant secured by Senator Shelby is used for the I-10 Bridge project so we can address our traffic issues. My greatest concern is having the option for locals to cross the bay without paying a toll, so I’m encouraged by the latest bridge proposal. We’ve got great people in office on both sides of the bay, and I think the plan they’ve put together is a positive step forward.” Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile)

Planning organizations on both sides of Mobile Bay are calling this proposal a “framework” to get the I-10 Bayway/Mobile River Bridge project back on the table. The proposal includes a new six-lane bridge with a $2.50 toll in place to go back and forth across. Existing toll-free routes, including the tunnels and causeway, will remain open. Read more about the proposal here.