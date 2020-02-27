Mobile Co. Health Department says prepare for coronavirus pandemic

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Health officials say it’s less of a question of “if” a coronoavirus crisis will happen – but when.

At this time there are no known cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the strain that’s been deadly overseas, in Alabama.

Doctor Rendi Murphrey, the director of disease surveillance and environmental services at the Mobile County Heath Department (MCHD), addresses confusion about the virus.

She says the new Ccronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not the form of coronavirus that causes the common cold. At this stage, you can’t be told that you have COVID 19 by an urgent care or hospital without CDC confirmation.

Even though the common forms of coronavirus are the ones circulating in our area, CDC has said to be prepared for a coronavirus crisis. Doctor Murphrey says that if and when a widespread pandemic occurs with coronavirus, common measures like washing your hands and cleaning everyday surfaces will help. You can also expect possible school/work closures as well as travel restrictions.

