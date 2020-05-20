Mobile City Council responds to Central Plaza Towers evictions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Three Mobile City Council members are voicing their concern after the Mobile Housing Board sent out eviction notices to residents at Central Plaza Towers.

The Mobile Housing Board says the sent out these eviction notices because tenants were not social distancing or following other health guidelines set by the board.

The letter, seen below, was sent from Levon Manzie with District 2, C.J. Smalls with District 3 and Fred Richardson, District 1. In the letter, they voice their deep concerns about evictions going out during a global pandemic. It says in part “It is very troubling that some of our residents — especially some of the most vulnerable — could be evicted during a crisis.”

Later on in the letter, the council members note that in late March the Department of Housing and Urban Development urged for the suspension of evictions of public housing residents, in addition to Gov. Ivey’s prior proclamation that also urged against evictions.

Michael Pierce the Executive Director of the Mobile Housing Board was quick to respond Tuesday evening. He goes into detail on how this measure was not taken lightly. It reads in part “The Mobile Housing Board would like nothing more than to rescind the eviction notices issued to these residents but to do so the residents must take the first step and correct their behavior and do their part in helping to protect themselves, their neighbors as well as our staff members and their families.”

Pierce also went into further detail about the actions of the tenants that led up to these notices including congregating in common spaces, having guests over for long periods of time and a “total disregard for using protective measures against exposure to the virus.”

Pierce’s full response can be read below:

Dear Councilmen Manzie, Small and Richardson,

I appreciate the concern you expressed for our residents and rest assured the Mobile Housing Board would like nothing more than to rescind the eviction notices issued to the residents that have repeatedly refused to comply with the safety guidelines in response to COVID-19. Please know that you have my word that I am willing to work with any resident that would like to remain at the development and that the first step towards rescinding the notices is compliance by them to protect the health and safety of themselves and the other hundreds of residents that are complying as well as the employees who are present at the development each day and their families.

To date, several residents have tested positive for the Coronavirus and sadly three have died. Unfortunately, a disturbing trend has emerged and continues at Central Plaza Towers and we had to take measures to address it. Some residents continue to ignore the safety measures we implemented several weeks ago. As a result, we became concerned about the spread of the deadly virus among our most vulnerable population. As you are aware, statistics have shown the elderly with underlying medical conditions are least likely to survive the Coronavirus and this is the exact demographic we have at Central Plaza Towers.

The decision to issue the notices was made after multiple requests by members of our staff to these individuals to discontinue congregating in the common spaces, atrium areas and parking lots as well as having guests present for long periods of time participating in the same types of behavior. Other behaviors that had to be repeatedly addressed include publicly consuming alcohol, obstructing the egress and ingress of others and a total disregard for using protective measures against exposure to the virus.

There is absolutely no desire to see any of our residents removed but we do have an obligation to enforce the rules and the provisions of the leases to ensure the peaceful enjoyment of the development for the residents who choose to comply and those that should not have to be subjected to exposure to any harm. So after careful consideration and advice of counsel we had no other option but to send the strongest message possible that the failure to comply with the prescribed guidance would have consequences. Hence, on April 29th the attached bulletins were distributed to all residents at our senior facilities in response to this concern and a copy of the Safer At Home FAQ was posted on the site bulletin boards.

We are doing all we can to help our residents. Our partnership with Franklin Primary Health Center commenced last week. Franklin is testing all residents, staff and contractors assigned to CPT for COVID-19 before going to our other senior sites. The partnership is critical to our effort to stop the spread; however, no amount of testing or preventative guidance can assist our residents or community if individuals are not held accountable for willfully endangering themselves and others with no fear of consequences.

I firmly believe we all have an ethical and moral obligation to protect those we serve. To do otherwise during this pandemic would be shameful.

Again, the Mobile Housing Board would like nothing more than to rescind the eviction notices issued to these residents but to do so the residents must take the first step and correct their behavior and do their part in helping to protect themselves, their neighbors as well as our staff members and their families.

Regards,

Michael E. Pierce

Executive Director

Mobile Housing Board

