Mobile Baykeeper watching storm closely

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical system could have an impact on our area this week. Whether we receive any direct impact from the storm or not, there is a strong likelihood we’ll experience heavy rain across our area.

Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper is watching the storm system as it begins to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. She knows that heavy rain means runoff from construction sites and potential sewage spills.

Currently, there are several areas near Fly Creek and Point Clear in Baldwin County that Mobile Baykeeper is monitoring for runoff.

Most of the sewage issues, we’re told, typically occur in the midtown Mobile area.

If you see any runoff from a construction site please call Mobile Baykeeper so they can respond to the area.