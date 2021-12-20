Mobile, Baldwin County holiday office hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday’s quickly approaching, many Mobile and Baldwin county offices will have new holiday hours.

Mobile County

City of Mobile

  • Garbage pickup will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
  • Trash pickup will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1
  • Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, and Jan 1. On Dec. 23 and Dec. 31 there will be special holiday hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Satsuma

  • Garbage will be picked up on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 and also Dec. 31.
  • The Boom truck WILL NOT be picking up Debris on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.
  • The Trash ramp will be CLOSED on Dec. 25 for the Christmas Holiday.
  • The Trash ramp will be open Jan. 1.

City of Semmes

  • The City of Semmes administration and operation will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 27
  • The City of Semmes administration and operation will be closed Jan. 3

Baldwin County

City of Daphne

  • The City of Daphne administration and operations will be CLOSED Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas
  • Solid Waste/Garbage make-up day will be Dec. 22. (Please note: there will be NO makeup day for Trash/Yard Debris.)

City of Fairhope

  • City of Fairhope Administrative offices will close at Noon on Dec. 23, and remain closed on Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
  • Sanitation services will not run on Dec. 24; services will resume on the next scheduled pickup day.
  • Administrative offices will also be closed on Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. No garbage, trash or recycling pickup will be done this day; services resume on the next scheduled pickup day.

City of Foley

  • Administration offices will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1. There office will close early at noon on Dec. 22.
  • Garbage pickup will be Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Yard Debris will be picked up Dec. 27
  • The Foley Public Library will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

