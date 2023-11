MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That means, it’s time for hot chocolate by the fire, Christmas lights everywhere, and of course, the Christmas parades.

WKRG News 5 has created a list of Christmas parades happening in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Foley Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: 104 N McKenzie St.

Elberta Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Elberta

Fairhope Christmas Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 1

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Fairhope Civic Center

Loxley Christmas Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 8

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Loxley

Satsuma Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: near Satsuma High School

Saraland Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 12 p.m.

Where: Highway 43

Silverhill Christmas Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 1

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: N/A

Daphne Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Olde Towne Daphne Main Street Route

Spanish Fort Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Eastern Shore Centre

Semmes Christmas Parade