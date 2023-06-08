MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued an air quality alert for both Mobile and Baldwin Counties for Friday, June 9.

Under the Code Orange conditions, ground level ozone concentrations are “expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to ADEM.

ADEM says children and people with asthma are individuals are most as risked under the expected conditions.

This comes after most of the northeastern portion of the United States has been under severe air quality conditions stemming from wildfires in Canada.

ADEM recommendations during an air quality alert:

Conserve electricity and set air conditioner at higher temperature

Limit driving and combine errants

Use the bus or car pool to work

Avoid use of gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Limit engine idling

Use household, workshop and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum

For more information, visit the ADEM air quality website.