Mobile, Baldwin Co. students compete in the 2nd Annual Forks and Corks Seafood and Science Gala

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eight teams from Mobile and Baldwin County School Districts competed in the 2nd annual Forks and Corks Seafood and Science Gala Friday night. The competition and gala took place in the Estuarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Mobile County’s competing teams included Alama Bryant High School, Citronelle High School, Davidson High School, Murphy High School, and Williamson High School.

Baldwin County’s competing teams included Fairhope High School, Foley High School, and Robertsdale High School.

The winners of the competition are:

1st Place and Golden Ticket Winners – Citronelle High School

2nd Place – Foley High School

3rd Place – Fairhope High School

People’s Choice – Alma Bryant

Best Presentation – Murphy High School











The winning team will participate in the 2020 World Food Championship.

The gala was created to showcase and explore marine science through the culinary arts features a unique seafood culinary art competition by area high school hospitality and culinary arts programs’ students.

New in 2019, a portion of each ticket sale goes back to the participating school of the ticket purchaser’s choice.

The World Food Championship’s Team Alabama provided a panel of judges and a golden ticket to the top team.

Last year’s winners, Davidson High School Culinary Arts Program, will compete in the 2019 World Food Championship alongside top international chefs in Dallas, Texas.

