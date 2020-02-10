Mobile author Carolyn Haines headed to the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile author Carolyn Haines will be among the seven inductees in the 2020 class of the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame. Ahead of her induction on March 9th, Haines sat down with News 5 to talk about the honor and her books. And there are many.

“I’ve published over 80. There are some that were written that never saw the light of day….they’re buried,” she said, laughing.

Originally from Lucedale, Miss., Haines began her career as a newspaper reporter. She wrote short stories on the side, never intending to publish them. Then she had a chance meeting with the head of the journalism department at Ole Miss.

“He said, look, you need an agent. And I brilliantly said, ‘What’s an agent?’ I had no clue,” she said. But she called the name given to her on a business card and her publishing career was off and running.

Since then, she’s published books that turned into series, including the popular ‘Them Bones’ mysteries.

“I had no idea I was writing a mystery—or a series—and my agent took it out and we ended up with seven publishers bidding on it,” she said.

There are now 21 books in the ‘Bones’ series.

As for being inducted into the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame, Haines says, “It’s truly an honor. Alabama has been very good to me in many, many ways, and this is kind of like the cherry on the sundae.”

She’ll be joined in the ceremony by Monroeville native Mark Childress, (Crazy in Alabama, i.e.); Faye Gibbons, Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, and Micheal Knight. Ralph Ellison and Zelda Fitzgerald will be inducted posthumously.

The ceremony is being held March 9th at the University of Alabama Bryant Conference Center. It begins at 6 p.m. Individual tickets and sponsor tables can be purchased by contacting Emily Burnett at emburnett@ua.edu or 205-348-5543.