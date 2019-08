MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce has named BCM Morring as the 2019 Small Business of the Year. The announcement came at an awards breakfast leading up to the Small Business Expo at the Mobile Convention Center.

More than 200 business are being showcased at the expo. It’s an opportunity for the public to learn what our local entrepreneurs have to offer. Tickets to the expo are $5 and can be purchased at the door. The expo runs until 3 p.m.