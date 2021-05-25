Mobile activist says she’s seen change in city, country since George Floyd’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wearing a shirt with the faces of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X and former President Barack Obama, Sabrina Mass reflected on what’s happened in the year since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

“As a nation, I think we’re moving forward. I definitely see that change,” she said.

She called the individuals on her shirt “legends and iconic figures in the movement.” Mass became a bit of a local icon herself during the protests downtown last May, where she was a figurehead.

Mass is now on the Mobile Human Relations Commission, a group that works with the police department and city leaders. According to the United States Commission on Civil Rights, its “purpose is to promote and encourage fair treatment and equal opportunity for all persons; to promote mutual respect and understanding; and to eliminate and reduce discrimination.”

“So if there are any problems that arise in the community we can take the complaints and try to find a resolution as an HRC panel,” Mass says about her role.

