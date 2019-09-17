Mobile 61st in “Fun”

City ranks high for nightlife and parties and cost of entertainment

Mobile ranks in the top third of the United States’ “Most Fun Cities.”

The study was compiled by Wallethub.com and looked at three main categories: Entertainment & Recreation, Nightlife & Parties, and Cost. Mobile overall ranked 61 out of 182 metropolitan areas surveyed. The Port City ranked 37th in Nightlife & Parties, 47th in Cost, and 130 in Entertainment & Recreation. The study looked at everything from the number of restaurants, festivals, and fitness centers, to the average cost of a beer and a movie ticket.

No surprise that New Orleans ranked 12th. Birmingham (56) and Baton Rouge (58) were other nearby cities that the survey found more fun. Ranking lower than Mobile: Gulfport (75), Huntsville (83), Montgomery (132) and Jackson, MS (150). Pensacola was not rated.

The top five fun cities: Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Miami, and Chicago

