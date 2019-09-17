Mobile 61st in “Fun”

Mobile ranks in the top third of the United States’ “Most Fun Cities.”
The study was compiled by Wallethub.com and looked at three main categories: Entertainment & Recreation, Nightlife & Parties, and Cost. Mobile overall ranked 61 out of 182 metropolitan areas surveyed. The Port City ranked 37th in Nightlife & Parties, 47th in Cost, and 130 in Entertainment & Recreation. The study looked at everything from the number of restaurants, festivals, and fitness centers, to the average cost of a beer and a movie ticket.
No surprise that New Orleans ranked 12th. Birmingham (56) and Baton Rouge (58) were other nearby cities that the survey found more fun. Ranking lower than Mobile: Gulfport (75), Huntsville (83), Montgomery (132) and Jackson, MS (150). Pensacola was not rated.
The top five fun cities: Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Miami, and Chicago