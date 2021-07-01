Mississippi Supreme Court refuses to reconsider medical marijuana ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A last gasp effort has been rejected to convince the Mississippi Supreme Court to reconsider its landmark decision which struck down the medical marijuana initiative approved by voters in November and the entire ballot initiative process.

The Supreme Court rejected the pleas by the sponsors of an early voting initiative and a recreational marijuana initiative to reconsider its 6-3 decision issued in late May. In a two page decision released Thursday, Southern District Justice Dawn Beam, writing for the Court, said parties that wanted to intervene in the lawsuit were given a time period in November to make the request. And since neither party did, “the present motion for leave to intervene is not well take and should be denied.”

And with the denial of that motion, the efforts of the groups to request a rehearing are moot, Beam wrote.

This effectively ends any possibility that the decision to strike down medical marijuana and the initiative process will be reversed.