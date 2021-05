JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jonathan Wayne Smith of Vancleave, Mississippi was arrested this week for allegedly selling state road equipment at multiple pawn shops in the county.





Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the equipment has been recovered from the Mississippi state auditor’s.

Smith is charged with felony embezzlement, and has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Sheriff Ezell says more arrests are possible as the investigating continues.