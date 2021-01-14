Mississippi National Guard being sent to D.C. to assist with inauguration security

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 12, 2021 (Nexstar)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The men and women serving in the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) are preparing for service in support of civil authorities in Washington D. C. This mission is in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

The MSNG’s mission as Task Force Mississippi is providing military and strategic support to law enforcement to provide a safe and secure environment in the District of Columbia.

Their first priorities are to safeguard lives and protect property while they assist civil authorities in maintaining good order and peace within the area of operation. State and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security.

The MSNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of the citizens in their state. This situation is fluid, but the National Guard’s reaction and support remains constant.