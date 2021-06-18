Mississippi governor announces COVID-19 State of Emergency to end in August

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state’s coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the end of the COVID-19 State of Emergency in Mississippi will be on August 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

He also announced the timeline for withdrawal of National Guard troops has been finalized for July 15, 2021.

“I want to thank all Mississippians for their sacrifices over the past 15 months. Your actions resulted in a significant decline of COVID-19 cases and allowed our state to effectively manage the impacts of the virus. I’m also extremely proud of the way our Mississippi National Guard, MS Department of Health, MEMA, and other state agencies have capably handled this pandemic. With their help, we’ve administered nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations,” Reeves said. “While a State of Emergency should no longer be necessary after August 15, all Mississippians should remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidance.”

“Mississippi is winning the battle against COVID-19! Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have served with honor and dedication supporting the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force since March 2020,” Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles said. “The Governor’s timeline to lift Mississippi’s State of Emergency declaration on August 15, 2021, ensures our over 1,500 service members complete all necessary out-processing requirements and receive the benefits and entitlements they have earned during their dedicated service to our state.”

The announcement comes after House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) sent a letter to the governor calling for an end to the COVID-19 State of Emergency in the state.