MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a man has been located after an extensive search by friends, family and law enforcement.

Sheriff Tom Boatwright says it appears Colt Brantley was involved in an ATV accident, though the investigation is not complete. Family members reported him missing earlier this month on July 7th after he didn’t return from riding his 4-wheeler. They say he was last seen in the Old Texas community of Monroe County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating the death. No further information has been made available.