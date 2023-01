THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville Police Department said they are looking for a 83-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in the Nicholsville area, according to a release from the TPD.

George Cowan was last seen driving his green Ford pickup.

Courtesy of Thomasville Police Department

Anyone with information regarding Cowan’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the TPD at 334-636-2174.