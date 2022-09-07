LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – Four Leakesville businesses will receive mini-grants to help with exterior improvements this fall.

The Chamber Committee of the Main Street Leakesville Organization (MSLO) awarded $500 to the businesses to help them to take pride in the appearance of their building and maintain it in a neat and attractive way to impress visitors and citizens.

The grant recipients are:

Pizza Inn: $200 for a dumpster fence

Badcock Furniture: $100 for pressure washing

MS Magnolia: $100 for signage

MS Muddy Puddles: $100 towards an awning

Businesses will complete the projects by November 30.

Any business or individual serving citizens in Leakesville and Greene County may submit an application for membership to MSLO at 301A Lafayette Street, Leakesville.