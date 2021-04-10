Milton woman taken to hospital after tree falls on mobile home

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance early Saturday morning after strong winds knocked a tree onto her mobile home.

“I thought there was a tornado coming,” Neighbor Hermon Williams said. “It didn’t last long. Just 10 seconds and it was over.”

That is how Williams described the sound of the wind from inside his home. He lives across the street on Holly Pines Lane which is right off of Avalon Boulevard south of Highway 90.

“Between 5:30 and 6 a.m., it was just a roaring wind come through, you know, not real loud. I thought it did some damage over here but I couldn’t see it because it was still dark.”

Not long after that, he saw fire and EMS trucks arrive.

“I saw them putting her in the ambulance,” he said. “I hadn’t seen the inside of the house but they said the inside was messed up pretty bad back where the tree went but maybe she’ll be okay.”

