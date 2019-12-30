Milton man charged with DUI, firing gun from car

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after officials say while driving under the influence, he fired a gun from his car on Sablan Lane late Saturday night.

Dajuan Cortes Oquendo, 26, of Milton, is charged with driving under the influence, discharging a firearm in public or residential property and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say Oquendo fired a gun from a black Ford Mustang in the area of 4396 Sablan Lane. The Mustang went north on Highway 87 South. A few minutes later, the Mustang was spotted west bound on Highway 90 near Richburg Street.

Oquendo, the driver, was quickly detained along with the passenger.

When Oquendo got out of the car, a 9 mm bullet fell, according to the arrest report. Deputies say he had bloodshot, watery eyes and his speech was mumbled and slurred. Deputies said they could smell alcohol on his breath. A breath test later showed a BAC of 0.118.

Investigators found several 9 mm shell casings in the roadway on Sablan Lane. A loaded Glock 19 9 mm gun was found in the center console of Oquendo’s car. There was also a bullet found behind the driver’s seat.

Oquendo was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail early Sunday morning on a $2,000 bond. He was released later that day.

