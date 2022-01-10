Millry pastor apologizes for ‘hanging’ comment on Facebook

FILE – This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. A disinformation network with ties to China used hundreds of fake social media accounts — including one belonging to a fictitious Swiss biologist — to spread an unfounded claim that the U.S. pressured scientists to blame China for the coronavirus, Facebook said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Washington County pastor is apologizing for comments he made on social media over the weekend. According to posts sent to WKRG News 5, Pastor Mark Guy made a comment on a Facebook post where he referenced crime and made mention of what some are calling insensitive racial remarks.

“Need to go back to the old days and start hanging again, crime will stop when they see people rot off rope in every town,” the comment read. The comment was made on a woman’s Facebook page, in response to her post about items being stolen from her home.

Guy is the pastor at Independent Community Church in Millry, according to his Facebook profile.

We reached out to Guy for comment. At the time of this story being published, we had not heard back. However, the pastor addressed the concerns on his Facebook page Sunday.

“It has been blown way out of proportion. I was watching a western at the time of the post. In the old days they hung people for stealing. I read her post and made the comment, had not one thing to do with race. Might not should have but I did,” the post read in part.